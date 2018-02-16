Maher: Trump ‘Plainly a Traitor, Who Doesn’t Defend His Own Country’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated President Trump is “plainly a traitor, who doesn’t defend his own country.”

Maher said, “I just want to ask the Trump voters…what is left for you? He’s plainly a traitor, who doesn’t defend his own country. And, released his budget this week, remember, during the campaign, he said, ‘I would never cut Medicare, like the other[s], I would never cut?’ The budget cuts hundreds of billions of dollars. These Trump supporters, they’re not conservatives. They’re Drew Barrymore in ’50 First Dates.’ If you lose your memory every night, it all starts to make sense.”

