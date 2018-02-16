Megyn Kelly: Shooting Victims Deserve More Than ‘Absurd Lip Service’ from Politicians

Friday on NBC’s “Today,” host Megyn Kelly called on politicians to stop their “absurd lip service” and take on “mental health reform, gun reform, school security.”

Kelly said, “It’s too easy to move on. Those lost deserve to have something done. Not just the absurd lip service usually paid by politicians in the wake of these tragedies. Not this time! Mental health reform, gun reform, school security, all of it, everything must be on the table if we’re actually sorry about what happened in Parkland.”

She added, “Can we change? Can we? How many dead Americans, how many dead children must there be before we try? We owe it to these kids.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN