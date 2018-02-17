FL AG Pam Bondi: I Think FBI Director Christopher Wray Has a Lot of Explaining to Do

. @AGPamBondi : "I think [FBI Director Christopher Wray] has a lot of explaining to do...The men & women of the FBI report to him, and we need to find out exactly what happened that could have saved 17 lives and many, many injuries..." #TheStory https://t.co/yDRCY2Yt3g pic.twitter.com/8f7h31zPCr

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi was asked if she agreed with Gov. Rick Scott (R-FL) on his call for FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign.

Bondi said he had a lot of explaining to do and that this shouldn’t discourage others from reporting potential threats.

“I think [Wray] has a lot of explaining to do,” Bondi replied. “You know, the men and women of the FBI report to him, and we need to find out exactly what happened that could have saved 17 lives and many, many injuries, and thousands of kids who will be traumatized for the rest of their lives. And I don’t want that, though, to impact what’s happening next, that kids need to tell their parents about Snapchat. Again, I dealt with it last night, because people are online and it’s a sick world in which we live in now, but we have so many good kids and good parents. And even if you think it’s a hoax, call it in. I’d rather you be wrong 100 percent of the time and call it in and let us save some lives.

