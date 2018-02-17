Fmr Mexican President Fox: FL School Shooting ‘What You Get’ When ‘Aggressive, Violent Language’ Comes From WH

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” former Mexican President Vicente Fox commented on the Parkland, FL school shooting by stating, “when you speak out of the White House this aggressive, violent language, when you discriminate, when you’re a racist, that’s what you get.”

Fox answered a question on coarse rhetoric from world leaders by saying, “Well, some take the initiative, [and] others react. And speaking about this sad, very sad event in Florida these days, when you speak out of the White House this aggressive, violent language, when you discriminate, when you’re a racist, that’s what you get. That’s what you get. We need harmony. We need love. We need happy communities. And those concepts don’t come out of his mouth. What comes out of his mouth is what you said.”

(h/t Fox News Insider)

