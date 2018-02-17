Joy Reid: ACORN Driven Out of Business for Registering People of Color to Vote — The NRA Is ‘Buying Politicians’

Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” host Joy Reid noted during a gun legislation debate that the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN) was driven out of business for registering people of color to vote, while the National Rifle Association (NRA) is “freely buying and owning politicians”

“[T]he NRA has not been made toxic,” Reid stated. “I seem to remember Republicans driving ACORN, which is a largely Florida based organization, out of existence for registering people of color to vote. The NRA freely is buying and, you know, owning politicians.”

