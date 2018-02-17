Judge Jeanine: ‘The FBI Needs a Complete Overhaul, a Complete Cleansing’

Fox News Channel “Justice” host Jeanine Pirro took aim at the FBI in response to their failure to act on two different tips they received regarding Parkland, FL, shooter Nikolas Cruz.

“The FBI needs a complete overhaul, a complete cleansing,” Pirro began her Saturday opening statement.

She continued, “In any company or organization that runs afoul of its mission or is tainted by corruption and politics, the CEO and the board of directors would go. Likewise, the utter failure of the FBI in September and January regarding shooter Nikolas Cruz is so monumental that the same rule must apply. The killing of young innocence. teachers and coaches, gunned down in a school — a place that should be a haven in a heartless world, lays at the hands of the FBI.”

Pirro added that had the shooting could have been prevented had the FBI “bothered to lift a finger.”

