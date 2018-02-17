Lou Holtz on Program to Benefit Inner-City Youth: ‘We’re Going to Stand for the Flag and We’re Going to Kneel for the Cross’

. @SecretaryCarson and legendary football coach Lou Holtz discuss new program to help inner city youth achieve the American dream. @JudgeJeanine pic.twitter.com/SIIm8zs1Rd

Saturday, former University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish and University of South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Lou Holtz and HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson announced that they are teaming up to work with inner-city youth to achieve the American dream through sports and community work, called, What’s Important Now (WIN).

Host Jeanine Pirro asked Holtz if they would teach the children to stand for the National Anthem.

Holtz replied, “We’re going to stand for the flag and we’re going to kneel for the cross.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent