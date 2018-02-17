Martin O’Malley: ‘Are We a Nation That Loves Our Guns More Than Our Kids?’

During a Saturday appearance on MSNBC, 2016 Democratic presidential candidate and former Gov. Martin O’Malley (D-MD) called the inaction to prevent future shootings like the mass shooting in Parkland, FL, an “outrage,” asking if the United States is a nation that loves its guns more than its children.

“Are we a nation that loves our guns more than our kids?” a fired up O’Malley asked. “Are we going to stand up and say we love our kids more than our guns? This is an outrage and every state has a responsibility to act.”

“This is about putting limitations in place that prevent mentally ill people or mass murderers from having such an easy time getting combat assault weapons. I mean, my goodness. We make it easier than any other nation for mass murderers to equip themselves with combat assault weapons,” O’Malley added.

