AG Jeff Sessions: Michael Flynn Leak Being Investigated ‘Aggressively’

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions was asked what, if any, action was being taken on leaks within the Department of Justice.

Sessions told host Maria Bartiromo the leak regarding former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and others were being pursued “aggressively.”

“That is a violation of the law — to leak classified documents and it is being investigated,” Sessions said. “I will say this — there are — last two years before I became Attorney General, there were each year there were three open investigations of classified leaks. Now we have 27. We’re going after this aggressively. I have directed it personally. Some of the matters involve this matter, and some of it is a matter I am not recused on, and we’re pursuing it aggressively.”

(h/t RCP Video)

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor