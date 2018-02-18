CNN’s Stelter: Questions About Trump’s Fitness for Office Are ‘Urgent,’ He Sounds ‘Unhinged’

by Pam Key

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” host Brian Stelter said President Donald Trump’s tweet saying the FBI missed the warning on Florida shooter because they are working on the Russia investigation was more evidence that “questions” about his fitness for office are so urgent.”

Stelter said Trump sounded “deeply trouble” and “unhinged.”

Stelter said “This has been a talking point from pro-Trump media ever since Friday that there is a link between the FBI’s failure and the ongoing Russia probes. This is nonsensical.”

He added, “Here are just some of the tweets from the president. You look at what he is doing here. He is undercutting his own national security adviser, he is ranting and raving about the fake media, he has got tweets riddled with misspellings and profanity. Maybe in person, President Trump is cool, calm, and collected. But on Twitter, he sounds deeply troubled. He sounds unhinged. This is why questions about his fitness for office are so urgent. This is the biggest story that I see happening right now.”

