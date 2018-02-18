Dem Rep Lieu: Trump’s ‘Unhinged’ Tweets Show a ‘Consciousness of Guilt’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Live With Alex Witt,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s tweets about special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe show “consciousness of guilt.”

Lieu said, “My takeaway is that the Kremlin interfered in our elections, that this is serious, and the best way to respond is to, first of all, impose a bipartisan Congressional sanctions that Congress passed last year. President Trump has yet to do that.”

He added, “Instead, he’s launched a series of unhinged tweets this morning. To me, that’s not only wildly inappropriate, it shows consciousness of guilt, which is what would a person who’s guilty do. To me, that’s what a person would do, mislead, lie, and not take action against the Kremlin.”

