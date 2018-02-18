Dem Sen Casey: ‘Mistake’ for Mueller to Release Russian Collusion Findings Before the 2018 Elections

Sunday, Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) warned FBI special counsel Robert Mueller to not release his Russian collusion report until after the 2018 elections are over.

“I don’t think we’ll know anywhere near the full story until [Mueller] issues his report. I don’t know if that report will be this spring or this summer. But once you get into the summer, and you get close to the election, I think it’s a mistake for him to release it late. I think you should wait until after [the election],“ Casey said to John Catsimatidis, host of New York AM 970’s “The Cats Roundtable.”

