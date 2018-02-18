Kasich: Trump Tweeting FBI Missed FL Shooter Warning Because of Russia an ‘Absurd Statement’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said President Donald Trump’s tweet saying the FBI missed the warning on Florida shooter because they are working on the Russia investigation is an “absurd statement.”

Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!

Partial transcript as follows:

BASH: You’re talking a lot about Congress. They’re obviously is a man sitting at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the president, and historically presidents do take on leadership roles on issues like this. President Trump tweeted overnight that it’s very sad that the FBI missed signals about the florida shooter because they were spending too much time trying to prove collusion with Russia. what’s your reaction to that?

KASICH: I don’t agree with that. I think it’s an absurd statement. OK? Absurd. the fact of the matter is, the FBI apparently made a terrible mistake and people should be held accountable but we need leadership out of the executive. This is a great opportunity for taken. Just in the area of background checks. There should be no ability to do a casual sale without somebody having to find out who they’re selling the gun to and what is involved. The president should be for that. When it comes to the issue of mental illness, we need to take a look across the country that if somebody’s mentally ill it needs to be reported and if somebody becomes emotionally distraught it must be examined by law enforcement and FBI. Of course the president can lead on this and should lead on. And Mr. president I ask you to do this. you don’t have to boil the ocean but take some steps now. This is an opportunity and I believe those who are Second Amendment advocates realize that common sense, real reforms can happen in this country to answer the cries and the anguish of people all across this country who have lost loved ones.