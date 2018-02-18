Limbaugh: Trump Should Not ‘Validate’ Mueller Probe By Claiming Vindication

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” conservative talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh argued President Donald Trump should not say he was vindicated after the Department of Justice handed down indictments against 13 Russian nationals and three Russian groups for meddling in the 2016 presidential election because it could “validate this whole investigation.”

Limbaugh said, “I would be very careful if I were President Trump, here.”

He continued, “The danger for the president is – it would be very, I think, seductive for him to embrace this totally embrace this – ‘see see I’ve been vindicated,’ The worst thing he can do in his world is to validate this whole investigation by claiming victory here because what if down the road, there is another indictment or a series of indictments that do name Trump or do name the Russians and Trump campaign colluding.”

He added, “That’s what this is about. This is about getting Trump. This whole thing is about setting Trump up for impeachment if the Democrats when back in 2018. Donald Trump remains in the crosshairs. He is the target, and there is no let up in that. No matter what the indictment does or doesn’t say.”

