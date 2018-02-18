MSNBC’s Joy Reid: ‘Fox News Has Decided the Grist for the Ratings Mill Is Black People’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” host Joy Reid discussed the back and forth between LeBron James and Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

Reid declared Fox News had decided “grist for the ratings mill is black people.”

Reid said, “There is this extent to which Fox News has decided that the grist for the ratings mill is black people, black NFL players, black NBA players. You had Eminem make a music video attacking Donald Trump — that’s not interesting to them. The grist is always black and brown people because they know that it sells.”

She continued, “All they do all day and all night is find black people to put on TV and say, point and point and point and look at them.”

She added, “It’s literally throw off your inhibitions, if you have these feelings about black and brown people or Jewish people, let your freak flag fly.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN