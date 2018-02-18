Rush Limbaugh: I’ll Support ‘Amnesty’ for Illegal Immigrants If They ‘Can’t Vote for 15 to 25 Years’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” nationally syndicated conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said Democrats want to increase their voters by granting citizenship to illegal immigrants.

He proposed “permanent citizenship to whatever number of illegal immigrants there are in the country” if you will make as part of a deal “they can’t vote for 15 to 25 years.”

Partial transcript as follows:

WALLACE: All right, let’s move on to immigration. The Senate voted down four proposals this week, everything from the president’s basic plan to a bipartisan plan. On your radio show, you recently said that you would be willing to grant citizenship to all of the dreamers in return for full funding for the border wall. And at a certain point, after a lot of pressure, the Democrats seemed to agree to that of the president demanded more. So what’s — what’s going on here?

LIMBAUGH: Well, this is actually take a lot to unpack. I don’t — it’s a political issue that the Democrats do not want solved. Well — all this is, is an effort by the Democrat Party to provide for themselves a current underclass. They need a permanent underclass that is dependent on the government for their survival. That’s why they weren’t illegal immigrants granted citizenship.

They don’t want the issue solved. They don’t want any issue solved, legislatively or otherwise, before the 2018 elections. And I think Trump is partially exposing that with the various different proposals that he’s making. He’s giving them pretty much what they want and they’re turning it down because they don’t want solved.

I tell you what, I’ll make you another deal right here. I’ll make a — I would be willing right here to support an effort to grant permanent citizenship to whatever number of illegal immigrants there are in the country tomorrow if you will make as part of a deal they can’t vote for 15 to 25 years. And if they will agree to that, then I’ll grant them amnesty.

WALLACE: Well, that’s pretty interesting. It let turn to a couple of other —

LIMBAUGH: Well, you see how many takers you get. You’ll get zero takers on that on the Democratic side.