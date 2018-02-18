Rush Limbaugh on a Solution for Mass Shootings: ‘We Need Concealed Carry in These Schools’

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” reacting to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that left 17 dead, conservative talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh called for “concealed carry” in schools to stop mass shootings.

Limbaugh said, “The solution is we need concealed carry in these schools. If we are really serious about protecting the kids, we need a mechanism to be defensive when this kind of thing – if we’re not going to take action, we better have mechanisms in these schools to stop it when it breaks out.”

