CNN’s Gagliano: The Founders ‘Could Not Envision’ an 18-Year-Old Buying ‘A Weapon of War’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” CNN Law Enforcement Analyst and retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent James Gagliano stated that the Founding Fathers “could not envision that an 18-year-old kid could go in a gun store, he can’t buy beer, but he could buy a semiautomatic weapon, and it’s a weapon of war.”

Gagliano began by saying that the tip the FBI received about the Parkland shooter should have been passed on to an agent, and “somewhere along the way” there was a mistake in the handling of the tip.

Later on, after the discussion stated, “I’m a veteran. I’m a former law enforcement officer. I’m a gun owner. I have a concealed carry permit. I am a hunter. I’m the exact person who needs to step up and say, we invented gunpowder in 1700 AD. The first guns were mid-14th century invented. The — 1791, the Second Amendment comes online. And here we are in 2018, and we’re hanging onto this and we’re going, ‘We just can’t talk about this. Because if we do that, we’re somehow going to tick off the Founding Fathers.’ The Founding Fathers could not envision that an 18-year-old kid could go in a gun store, he can’t buy beer, but he could buy a semiautomatic weapon, and it’s a weapon of war. … It has a collapsable stock. It has a pistol grip. It has detachable magazines. We have to make sure that those kinds of things don’t fall into the hands of somebody like this.”

(h/t Grabien)

