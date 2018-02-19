FNC’s Shep Smith: Trump Attacked Oprah But Not Putin — Has ‘Not Once’ Condemned Russia’s Election Meddling

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Shepard Smith Reporting,” host Shepard Smith noted President Donald Trump used tweets over the weekend to attack multiple people, including Oprah Winfrey.

However, Smith also pointed out Trump did not go after Russian President Vladimir Putin or “express concerns that the Russians attacked the United States.”

Smith said, “The president spent the weekend defending himself, misrepresenting the truth and attacking others from his phone in Florida. The president attacked the Justice Department, the FBI, and his National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster. He attacked Congressman Adam Schiff, Democrats and the DNC. He attacked Hillary Clinton, President Obama, the previous Congress and the news media before going after Oprah Winfrey.”

He continued, “He did not attack Vladimir Putin nor Russia, nor did he express concerns that the Russians attacked the United States. Nor did he pledge in any way to put measures in place to stop future attacks. The president stormed twitter from Mar-a-Lago after Robert Mueller gave the most concrete evidence yet of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. In one tweet, the president wrote “Very sad the FBI missed all the signals sent out by the school shooter. Very unacceptable. There’s no collusion. Get back to basics and make us all proud.” There is a problem there. FBI officials acknowledged last week the bureau did not properly investigate a tip that the suspected mass murderer had a gun and wanted to kill people, possibly at a school. As the Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina points out, the school shooting and the Russia investigation are two separate issues.”

He added, “The president’s spokespersons have been on television denouncing the Russian meddling, the president has not. Not once, not on camera, not on Twitter, not anywhere.”

