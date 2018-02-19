Symone Sanders: If FL Shooter Was ‘Black or Brown’ Trump, Congress Would Have ‘Swooped In’

Monday on CNN’s “The Lead,” former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ spokeswoman Symone Sanders said if the Florida school shooter “had been black or brown,” Congress and President Donald Trump would have acted.

Partial transcript as follows:

SANDERS: If the Parkland shooter had been black or brown we wouldn’t be talking about the times of legislation we could or could not make happen. If he was yelling Allahu Akbar, Congress and the president would’ve been tweeting about it and they would’ve swooped in and did whatever they felt needed…

KRISTOL: That’s not true. They didn’t change the gun laws after Islamic violence…did they change the gun laws after San Bernardino ?

SANDERS: We have a Muslim ban dammit! There is a whole Muslim ban.

KRISTOL: You don’t have to demagogue this. You don’t have to make it about race.