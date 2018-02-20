CNN’s Baldwin on Delayed Briefing: ‘Memo to the White House — You Cannot Avoid Us’

Tuesday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” while waiting for the White House press briefing to start after delays, host Brooke Baldwin declared the White House “cannot avoid us.”

Baldwin said, “Memo to the White House: you cannot avoid us. Stop trying to dodge us. This briefing needs to begin. It was supposed to begin an hour and 15 minutes ago, and then it was supposed to begin 25 minutes ago. There is a lot to talk about, and we need to see Sarah Sanders behind that podium.”

She added, “I think it’s entirely fair to be tough on this White House because there are so many things they need to answer for before this ceremony at the half hour.”

