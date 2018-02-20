Dem Sen Doug Jones: Arming Teachers ‘Dumbest Idea I’ve Ever Heard,’ ‘It’s Crazy’

Monday in Mobile, AL, when asked about a bill in his state’s legislature proposing arming teachers to prevent school shootings, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) Called it “crazy.”

Jones said, “I think that’s the dumbest idea I’ve ever heard. I think it’s crazy.”

He added, “You don’t need to arm America in order to stop this, you just need to be smart about it.”

(h/t The Hill)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN