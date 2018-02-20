Parkland, FL Student to Trump: ‘You’re Avoiding Us’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” host Jake Tapper asked Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student and March for Our Lives organizer Sofie Whitney what her message to President Donald Trump was.

She replied by accusing the president of “avoiding us.”

Whitney said, “President Trump, I think that it’s really important that you listen to us, because we are your constituents, you are working for us. And kids are dead. And you’re avoiding us. I’d really like to talk to you.”

