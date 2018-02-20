Pelosi Heckled While Criticizing Tax Cuts: ‘How Much Are You Worth Nancy?’

Tuesday in Phoenix at a town hall, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was heckled while discussing her opposition to the Republican tax cuts.

Pelosi said, “These are kitchen table issues for many of America’s families. Most people are not in deadening poverty, but some are. Most people have to struggle to make ends —”

A woman yelled, “How much are you worth, Nancy?”

Pelosi responded, “No, we’re not talking about that. So in any event — I can — you know I’m a mother of five I can now speak louder than anybody.”

