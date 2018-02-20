Trump: I’ve Directed AG ‘to Propose Regulations to Ban All Devices That Turn Legal Weapons Into Machine Guns’

While speaking on Tuesday, President Trump announced that he signed a memo “directing the attorney general to propose regulations to ban all devices that turn legal weapons into machine guns.”
Trump said, “[A]fter the deadly shooting in Las Vegas, I directed the attorney general to clarify whether certain bump stock devices, like the one used in Las Vegas, are illegal under current law. That process began in December. And just a few moments ago, I signed a memorandum directing the attorney general to propose regulations to ban all devices that turn legal weapons into machine guns. I expect that these critical regulations will be finalized, Jeff, very soon.”
