Andrew Pollack Father of Parkland Shooting Victim Makes Emotional Remarks at WH Listening Session: ‘I’m Pissed’

Wednesday at a White House listening session on school shootings, Andrew Pollack, who lost his daughter, Meadow at the Parkland, FL school shooting last week, called for cooperation to fix the schools.

Pollack said, “I’m here because my daughter has no voice. She was murdered last week and she was taken from us. Shot nine times on the third floor. We as a country failed our children. This shouldn’t happen. We go to the airport, I can’t get on a plane with a bottle of water, but we leave some animal to walk into a school and shoot our children. It is just not right.”

He continued, “We need to come together as a country, not different parties, and figure out how we protect the schools. It’s simple. It’s not difficult. We protect airports, we protect concerts, stadiums, embassies, the Department of Education that I walked in today that has a security guard in the elevator. How do you think that makes me feel?”

He added, “It should’ve been one school shooting, and we should’ve fixed it! And I’m pissed because my daughter I’m not going to see again. She is not here. She is not here. She’s at King David Cemetery, that’s where I go to see my kid now. It stops. And if we all work together and come up with the right idea, school safety. It is not about gun laws. That is another fight, another battle. Let’s fix the schools, and then you guys can battle it out whatever you want, but we need our children safe. Monday, tomorrow, whatever day it is, your kids go to school. Do you think everyone’s kids are safe? I didn’t think it was going to happen to me. If I knew that, I would have been at the school every day if I knew it was that dangerous. That is enough. Let’s get together, work with the president, and fix the schools. That’s it. No other discussions.”

