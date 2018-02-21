Dem Sen Blumenthal: Trump’s Suggestion to Arm Teachers ‘Absolutely Abhorrent’

Sen. Richard Blumenthal says President Trump's idea that teachers should carry concealed firearms is "absolutely abhorrent" and "an anathema" https://t.co/dNUMXZgWAY https://t.co/NFXSC5XkWd

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) reacted President Trump’s suggestion to train and arm teachers by stating, “That idea of concealed carry is absolutely abhorrent. It is an anathema.”

Anchor Wolf Blitzer asked, “Do you think the president has a good idea that maybe 20% or 30% of teachers should be trained and armed?”

Blumenthal answered, “That idea of concealed carry is absolutely abhorrent. It is an anathema. As the Sandy Hook parent, I believe Nicole Hockley, whom I know well, told him, we need to prevent these shootings by getting guns out of the hands of dangerous people. The president has to do more than listen and more than talk about guns. Now is the time for action.”

