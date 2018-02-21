Mike Huckabee: Billy Graham Death ‘Fake News’ — ‘He’s More Alive Right Now Than He’s Ever Been’

. @GovMikeHuckabee : "[Billy Graham] stuck to what he was on Earth for - that's what made him so effective." pic.twitter.com/OBLmQ3VnaM

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” former Gov. Mike Huckabee (R-AR) reacted to Christian evangelist Billy Graham’s passing early today.

According to Huckabee, Graham’s “death” was “fake news” given the belief his life extends beyond his earthly one.

“When I heard this morning that Billy Graham had died, I said, ‘That’s fake news. Billy Graham’s not dead. He’s more alive right now than he’s ever been,'” Huckabee said. “And the fact is, that’s what he preached — is that there is life beyond this one because of Jesus Christ. His message never wavered from that. If somehow Billy Graham did not inherit eternal life, and if he’s not alive right now in a life that will never end, then he stood for, everything he said is null and void. I don’t believe that’s so.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor