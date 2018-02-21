NY Gov Cuomo on GOP Tax Cuts: ‘The Middle Class Got the Crumbs from the Table’

Tuesday at an SEIU rally, echoing House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) said the Republican tax cut were “crumbs” for the middle class.

Cuomo said, “This federal government has defrauded the people. They ran a campaign saying they were going to stand up for the middle class, that they were going to be the government that represented the middle class. As soon as they got into office what did they do? They turned around, they passed the tax cut, 80 percent goes to the wealthiest 1 percent, and the middle class got the crumbs from the table.”

(h/t Grabien)

