Parkland Survivor to Trump: ‘I Don’t Understand Why I Can Still Go Into a Store and Buy a Weapon of War’

Wednesday at the White House, Sam Zeif, a survivor of the Parkland, FL school shooting, told President Donald Trump 18 year-olds should not be able to purchase AR-15s.

Zeif said. “I turned 18 the day after. Woke up to the news that my best friend was gone. And I don’t understand why I can still go in a store and buy a weapon of war. An AR.”

He continued, “How is it that easy to buy this type of weapon? How do we not stop this after Columbine? After Sandy Hook? I’m sitting with a mother who lost her son. It’s still happening.”

