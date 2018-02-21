Pelosi Proposes ‘Mowing the Grass,’ Fences as Alternative to Border Wall

Tuesday during an interview with the Arizona Republic, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said fences and “mowing the grass” along the U.S.-Mexico border would be a better alternative instead of President Donald Trump’s proposed wall.

Pelosi said, “Well, I’m not the wall’s biggest advocate in Congress. But I do know that representatives in the House and senators in that body from the border areas have some serious objections to a wall, because they know how detrimental it can be to the community trade, to all of the other aspects of a border.”

She continued, “Let’s sit down and talk this through and see what makes sense. Not some commitment to a promise that we are going to build a wall and Mexico is going to pay for it, that is never going to happen. But let’s talk about where a more serious structure might be necessary–where fencing will do or mowing the grass so people can’t be smuggled through the grass. That’s something– levies, technology, personnel.”

(h/t WFB)

