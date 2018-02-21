Sen Gillibrand: Trump Makes It Hard to Give Up Cursing for Lent

Tuesday on CBS’s “The Late Show,” apparently referencing the controversy over her use of the ”f-word” during a speech at New York University, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said while she is attempting to give up swearing for Lent President Donald Trump’s tweets are making it difficult.

Host Stephen Colbert asked, “You’re a fellow Catholic. May I ask what you’ve given up for Lent?”

Gillibrand replied, “Swearing.”

Colbert joked, “Get the f— out.”

When asked how she is doing Gillibrand said, “Not well.”

Gillibrand explained it is difficult when she reads “Trump tweets” saying “it comes out.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN