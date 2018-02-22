Ellen Slams Trump for Attacking Oprah: ’George Washington May Be the Father of Our Country But Oprah Is the Mother of Our Country’

Thursday on “Ellen,” host Ellen DeGeneres defended Oprah Winfrey against President Donald Trump’s tweet calling her a “very insecure.”

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

DeGeneres warned Trump that he will never “unite people” by attacking Winfrey.

DeGeneres said,“Oprah is my friend, and when you mess with Oprah, you mess with me.”

She continued, “President Trump, it’s time for an a-ha moment. You’re not just some guy on Twitter anymore. You’re the president for all of us. It is your job to unite people, and you don’t do it by attacking people, especially Oprah.”

She added, “I mean, George Washington may be the father of our country, but Oprah is the mother of our country.”

