Ellen Slams Trump for Attacking Oprah: ’George Washington May Be the Father of Our Country But Oprah Is the Mother of Our Country’

by Pam Key22 Feb 20180

Thursday on “Ellen,” host Ellen DeGeneres defended Oprah Winfrey against President Donald Trump’s tweet calling her a “very insecure.”

DeGeneres warned Trump that he will never “unite people” by attacking Winfrey.

DeGeneres said,“Oprah is my friend, and when you mess with Oprah, you mess with me.”

She continued, “President Trump, it’s time for an a-ha moment. You’re not just some guy on Twitter anymore. You’re the president for all of us. It is your job to unite people, and you don’t do it by attacking people, especially Oprah.”

She added, “I mean, George Washington may be the father of our country, but Oprah is the mother of our country.”

