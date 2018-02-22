Parkland Student Zeif: Trump ‘Only Listens to People’ Putting ‘Blood Money’ in His Pocket

Thursday on CNN’s “Wolf,” Samuel Zeif, a survivor of the Parkland, FL school shooting who attended the White House listening session on Wednesday, said President Donald Trump “only listens” to people putting “blood money” in his pocket.

Zeif said, “I just feel like you know everyone saw on the notecard it said, I hear you. And I think he did hear us. But he wasn’t listening to us, mainly because he only listens to people putting money in his pocket, in this case, blood money. My friend’s blood. A lot of my classmates’ blood. I don’t think we’re going to get far with him right now.”

He added, “We had a long talk with him. And I’m sure that right after we left, when everyone was gone, he had a long talk with the NRA. Who is he going to listen to?”

