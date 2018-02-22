Trump: Gun-Free Zones Are Like Going in for Ice Cream for Killers

Thursday during meeting at the White House on preventing school shootings, President Donald Trump said gun-free zones in schools are part of the problem.

Trump said, “We have to harden the schools, not soften them up. A gun-free zone to a killer or somebody that wants to be a killer, that’s like going in for ice cream. That’s like, here I am, take me. We have to get smart on gun-free zones. When they see it says this is a gun-free zone, that means nobody has a gun except them. Nobody will be shooting bullets in the other direction. And they see that as such a beautiful target. They live for that.”

He continued, “Frankly, you have teachers who are Marines for 20 years, and they retire and become a teacher, and they’re Army, they’re Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard. They’re people who have won shooting contest or whatever. This is what they do. They know guns, they understand guns.”

