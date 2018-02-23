ESPN’s Granderson: ‘I Don’t Want to Live in a World Where Colin Kaepernick Is Not in the NFL’

During a Friday debate about New York Mets minor league outfielder Tim Tebow saying he still holds NFL offers to play positions other than quarterback, ESPN’s LZ Granderson stated that he does not “want to live in a world where Colin Kaepernick is not in the NFL.”

Granderson argued on “Sportsnation” that Tebow is “not a good quarterback,” while co-host Marcellus Wiley pointed out that the 2007 Heisman winner is better than Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman, who played in four games in 2017.

“I didn’t say [Peterman] should be in the league either,” Granderson said. “I don’t want to live in a world where Colin Kaepernick is not in the NFL.”

