FNC’s Shep Smith: Trump Is ‘Co-Opting’ NRA Language on School Shootings

Friday on Fox News, host Shepard Smith said President Donald Trump was “co-opting” the language of the National Rifle Association on solutions for school shooting.

Smith said, “I thought it was just interesting kinda around the edges. Wayne LaPierre, the spokesperson—and that’s what he is—for the NRA, which works, by the way, for the gun manufacturers—Wayne LaPierre said we need to ‘harden’ our schools. I’d never heard the president use that word, and I searched for it, you know. And then after Wayne LaPierre said it, the president said it five or six times, ‘We need to harden the schools.’ He is co-opting their language.”

