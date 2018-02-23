MSNBC’s Wallace, NYT’s Stephens Call 2nd Amendment a ‘So-Called’ Right

In the wake of the Parkland, FL, shooting, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace and New York Times columnist Bret Stephens both referred to the Second Amendment as a “so-called” right.

“Bret, I think one of the other things that are different is the arguments on the other side [of gun control] used to be civilized, and now they’re repugnant,” Wallace said Thursday.

Stephens replied, “Well, there doesn’t seem to be even a moment of silence and compassion and thoughtfulness on the part of gun advocates for what has happened. There’s something kind of aggressively and inhumanly repetitive about this line that guns are essential to American liberties — hard one to stomach when so many thousands of people are dying every year for this so-called liberty.”

Later in the segment, Wallace showed a clip of Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel calling for gun control, and the MSNBC host asked if “the voices of a majority of Americans who are for common sense restrictions” on the “so-called right” to bear arms will break through to those who are proponents of carrying.

