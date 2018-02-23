Rush Limbaugh: ‘If Anybody’s Mentally Ill, It Is the Combined Employment at CNN’

Friday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh described CNN as having a ”literal, trashy, garbage existence,” and said it was ”descending into its own mental illness.”

Partial transcript as follows:

CNN tweeted last night, “President Donald Trump described someone who would shoot up a school as a ‘savage sicko.’ … NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch described the gunman as ‘an insane monster’ who is ‘nuts’ and ‘crazy.’” This kind of “language about mental health could be harmful, experts say.” Are you kidding me? So CNN — in its literal trashy, garbage existence — has to tweet out last night… They are so poisoned and obsessed with hatred for Trump that they’re now coming to the defense of the shooter!

Because for Trump to refer to the shooter as a “savage sicko,” or for the NRA spokeswoman to refer to him as an “insane monster,” this kind of language is unhelpful, “experts say.” This kind of language could be harmful, “experts say.” So I figured if there is a tweet, then CNN’s actually promoting a story. And, lo and behold, I next found the story. “Trump’s Language on School Shooter’s Mental Health Could Be Harmful, Experts Say,” and after repeating what I just said as the opening paragraph, it says:

“And at a White House briefing Thursday, the president again used the term ‘sicko.’ The shooter, Nikolas Cruz, struggled with depression, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism, according to a 2016 Florida Department of Children and Families report. But having a mental health diagnosis does not mean he would become violent, many experts say. And although Trump has said he wants to focus on mental health to stop school shootings, calling Cruz a ‘sicko’ doesn’t help, those experts claim.

“‘When it comes to mental health, language really matters. This is not about being politically…’ said [a] senior policy adviser with the National Alliance on Mental Illness.” What is the guy gonna do in jail? Go grab a gun and start shooting people again? Do you understand this? This has become… If anybody’s mentally ill, it is the combined employment at CNN. If anybody has lost their grip, if anybody has become so obsessed with one human being that they will not stop until they have wreaked every bit of damage they can, it is CNN. I’ve never seen anything like this, and I have seen a lot in my 30 years.

I have never seen from that rally that was not a rally that was a setup from the get-go, that had an avowed political purpose that was opposite what it was said to be in the way it was promoted, to now deciding Trump could be to blame here for inciting future shooters because he’s insulting the mentally ill. It’s not helpful, and it could be harmful, “experts say.” This is mentally ill. We have a major news network which is on the verge of descending into its own mental illness.

And it’s everybody that works there! It is the most uncanny thing. It’s everybody that works there. There isn’t a single exception. I don’t care what time of day or night you watch CNN, you are being treated to entire, full-fledged, undiluted, raw delusionment — unhinged mental illness. It’s the only way to describe this. No matter what happens, and no matter what is said — no matter who says it or how it’s said — somehow it’s either Donald Trump’s fault or the next event will be Donald Trump’s fault.

Well, everything is Donald Trump’s fault — everything — ad they’re probably gonna be even contemporaries today. I watch CNN now for the entertainment value just to see how they are going to turn whatever latest news, breaking story there is into the way they treat it. I swear, I sit here and I watch the way these people react and characterize things, and in no way could a rational mind come up with what they come up with every hour of day. There is no letup in it.

I find myself asking: Are there meetings every day with the staff at CNN for guidance and instruction, or are they individually capable — as human beings — of acting this totally in a deranged way in unison individually? “Trump’s Language on School Shooter’s Mental Health Could Be Harmful…” CNN has yet to express anger at the shooter. CNN has yet to express any anger, and CNN hasn’t really made a big deal out of the deputy who was on site and didn’t pull the trigger, didn’t go into the school, didn’t try to help out. Oh, I’m sorry. They have! They… Forgive me, folks.

They are now using this as an example of how Trump’s concealed-carry solution to violence in the schools won’t work, that it’s a silly and stupid idea. Which enables the media to keep the focus on the NRA and Republicans and Trump when they had nothing to do with it — literally nothing to do with it — and the people who did have every in the world to do with knowing who the guy was, ample opportunity to stop him. They didn’t do a thing, and there’s no anger at them. It’s the most amazing thing