Trump: Democrats ‘Have Totally Abandoned’ DACA

President Trump on immigration debate: "The Democrats are being totally unresponsive. They don't want to do anything about DACA." https://t.co/LfZRkoMely pic.twitter.com/QTKJ7ssZpq

Friday during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), President Donald Trump said Democrats had “totally abandoned” reaching a legislative solution for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy (DACA).

Trump said, “Senate Democrats and the House Democrats have totally abandoned DACA. They don’t even talk to me about it, they’ve totally abandoned it.”

He continued, “You know we get the reputation like DACA is not Republican. Well, let me tell you, it is Republican. Because we want to do something about DACA and get it solved after all these years. The Democrats are being totally unresponsive. They don’t want to do anything about DACA. I’m telling you. And it’s very possible that DACA won’t happen, and it’s not because of the Republicans, it’s because of the Democrats. And frankly, you better elect more Republicans, folks, or it will never happen.”

