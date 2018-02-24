Brooks: Allowing Teachers to Carry Guns Is ‘Truly Demented’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks reacted to President Trump’s proposal to allow teachers to carry firearms by stating that such an idea is “truly demented.”

Brooks said, “It’s a demented idea. I mean, aside from everything else, the dangers of it, just think of how it changes the student-teacher relationship to see them packing a gun. I mean, it’s truly demented.”

He later added that there have been “a lot of good ideas” to prevent school shootings, but allowing teachers to carry is “the opposite of” a good idea.

