Steph Curry: Trump Revoking Warriors’ White House Invite a ‘Rallying Point’ for the Entire Sports World

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry sat down with CNN’s Van Jones for an interview and the All-Star guard discussed President Donald Trump revoking the team’s invitation to celebrate their championship at the White House after Curry and his teammates suggested they were not interested in going.

Curry told Jones that it was “surreal” to have the president tweeting about him, adding the revoked invite was a “rallying point” for the sports world.

“[Trump] kind of, you know, took that power away from us and didn’t allow us to have that process to come to the decision [to go] as a group,” Curry said. “Obviously, I think, that was a rallying point, not just for our team, but the NBA and, for the sports world in general, I think.”

