Dan Rather: ‘Delusional’ Trump Is Like a ‘Fertilizer Spreader in a Windstorm’

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” former CBS “Evening News” anchor Dan Rather likened President Donald Trump to a “fertilizer spreader in a windstorm.”

Rather said, “Most people understand that they’re facing on a daily basis from the White House and from the president himself the rough equivalent you’re facing a fertilizer spreader in a windstorm. And it is past the point of shock with the president. That Donald Trump, in his mind, you can argue he’s delusional, he thinks he’s triumphant. You say well he’s 35% approval ratings, how you can think that? I have no explanation, but that’s what he thinks.”

