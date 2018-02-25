Devin Nunes: ‘The One Thing That’s Clear in This Whole Russia Fiasco Is That the Media Is Dead’

. @DevinNunes : "The one thing that's clear in this whole Russia fiasco is that the media is dead." https://t.co/tt9RB2bgAS pic.twitter.com/pBGhx3AGd3

Sunday on “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) discussed the Democratic House Intelligence Committee FISA memo and declared the death of the media following its coverage of “this whole Russia fiasco.”

“The one thing that’s clear in this whole Russia fiasco is that the media’s dead,” Nunes stated.

He explained, “The media in this country, the fair and balanced media is for the most part — I mean 90 percent of them are hard left. They rely on clicks to make a living. So, when they attack people like me, it actually means that I’m over the target, and I’m getting to them because they have to attack me in order, number one, to please their masters, their billionaire masters, and number two, they also have to do it because they’re in on this.”

