GOP Rep Costello: ‘You Have to Have a Working Definition’ on the Term ‘Assault Weapon’

by Trent Baker25 Feb 2018

Rep. Ryan Costello (R-PA) cautioned Sunday on MSNBC that before banning assault weapons, there needs to be a “working definition” on the term “assault weapon” that everyone can agree to.

“I think you have to have a working definition that we all can agree to,” Costello said “Kasie DC.”

He added, “I think that there’s a group of things that everyone can agree to and then we move into this discussion and hopefully develop a vocabulary that everyone can wrap their arms around.”

