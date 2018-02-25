GOP Rep Massie: Background Checks Offer ‘False Senses of Security’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said background checks on gun purchases offer “false senses of security.”

“In 10 years we’re still going to have school shootings unless you propose real legislation, like President Trump has proposed, that would allow teachers to be armed,” he said.

Massie added, “The assault weapons ban would do nothing to stop school shootings.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN