Kasich Predicts Midterms May Be Beginning of the End for 2-Party System

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said the 2018 midterm elections could be the beginning of the end of the two-party system.

Kasich said, “I want to support candidates I believe want to take the high road. Those that want to create discord and put the party in front of the country, I’m not showing up.”

He added, “We may be beginning to see the end of a two-party system. I’m starting to really wonder if we are going to see a multi-party system at some point in the future in this country. Because I don’t think either party is answering people’s deepest concerns and needs.”

