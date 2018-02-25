Parkland Dad Accuses Chris Wallace of Focus on Gun Control Instead of School Security for ‘More Ratings’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Andrew Pollack, who lost his daughter, Meadow at the Parkland, FL school shooting criticized host Chris Wallace for focusing on gun control instead of school security.

Pollack said, “I just heard what you said, what you’re focusing on, polarizing this event, the murder of these kids, you’re talking about gun control. I just had to listen to you, and Gov. Scott talks about gun control. Gun control is a big issue. No one in America is going to come together on control, Chris.”

He continued, “You didn’t say one thing about fixing it. We can get together on school safety. But when you polarize it, this event and every other media — we don’t care about gun control right now. That’s a big issue in the country, and you’re not going to get everyone together on it. But we are going to get everyone together on fixing our school.”

He added, “You are just talking about gun control which is going to just give you more ratings.”

