Parkland Senior David Hogg: NRA Resistance to Gun Law Changes ‘Disgusting’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School senior David Hogg said the National Rifle Association’s opposition to gun control laws is “just disgusting.”

When asked about the NRA Hogg said, “Honestly, it’s just disgusting. They act like they don’t own the politicians. They do. It’s a Republican-controlled House, Senate, executive branch. They can get this stuff done. They’ve gotten gun legislation passed before in their favor and the favor of gun manufacturers.”

