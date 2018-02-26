FL AG Bondi: ‘Some Folks’ in Broward County Sheriff’s Department ‘Were Not Honest With Me’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said members of the Broward County Sheriff’s Department were not honest about why more deputies reportedly failed to enter the building and engage with the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Bondi said, “I know a lot more than you all do now, so all I’m going to say is, yes, I believe there needs to be a full investigation. I don’t think some people were honest and we’re going to investigate this situation in Florida, and the right thing will be done.”

Steve Doocy asked, “Was there a stand-down order?”

Bondi replied, “I can’t talk about that.”

When asked if there was more than one officer at the school who did not enter, Bondi said,”That’s what we are hearing, and I can tell you I believe some folks in that department were not honest with me, nor were they honest with the governor. So there is going to be a full investigation into what really went on. Right now what I’m focused on is working with these students and going forward.”

When asked why they would not be honest, Bondi said, “Well, if they were there and didn’t want people to know they were there, that could have been it. But I’m not going to discuss further.”

